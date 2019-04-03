Suspects, Victim Identified in Callaway Murder Case

04-03-2019

Three people are in custody as Callaway County authorities investigate an apparent murder.

The sheriff’s department says 29-year-old Nathan Pritchett, Jr. was found dead early Tuesday morning on Callaway County Road 136, east of Route JJ and south of Calwood. That is northeast of Fulton.

Authorities made three arrests later Tuesday: Justin Witt, 47, of Fulton; Joey Morris, 28, of Vandalia; and William Schoening-Scoggins, 23, of Fulton. They are all accused of second degree murder, forgery, attempted stealing of a controlled substance, and attempted possession of a controlled substance. Witt is also accused of armed criminal action.

All three suspects are now in jail with no bond.