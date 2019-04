04-12-2019

Don’t you hate it when you return your rental truck but accidentally leave your meth inside? A Columbia man will spend 10 years in federal prison for pleading guilty to just that. Milton McGruder was arrested in 2017 after employees at Enterprise Rent a Car in Columbia found a toiletry bag of meth in a truck that his wife had returned to the office. After he was arrested, drug canines found guns, pills, marijuana, cell phones and more meth in his actual car.