Is there a deal for the Governor’s highway plan?

04-12-2019

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri Senate has struck a deal on Governor Parson’s proposed bridge funding plan. The upper chamber is expected to take a final vote Monday on the outline that includes 301-million dollars, paid back by the state in seven years at about 46-million annually. Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia has been working closely with House leadership to find a plan that everyone could live with.

Under the plan, the state would have to pay about 22.6-million dollars in interest from the seven-year bonds that would help to fix 251 mostly rural bridges. If passed by the Senate, the plan would go to the House.