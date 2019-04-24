Will lawmakers overturn Clean Missouri?

04-24-2019

(MissouriNet)–The Missouri House has given preliminary approval to legislation that would ask voters whether to do away with parts of the voter-approved Clean Missouri amendment. The resolution aims to undo the portion letting the state auditor examine a nonpartisan demographer and requiring the demographer to draw legislative districts. Dean Plocher, a Republican from eastern Missouri’s Des Peres, says his legislation would ban all lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

St. Louis Democrat Peter Merideth says the legislature should not undue the will of the voters. One more favorable vote would send the measure to the Senate.