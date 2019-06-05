Listen to KWOS Live
Gender identity bill at the Capitol

05-06-2019


(MissouriNet) — Legislation that adds sexual orientation and gender identity to Missouri’s Human Rights statute is scheduled to be heard Wednesday by a House committee in Jefferson City. GOP House Speaker Elijah Haahr has referred the bill to the House General Laws Committee:

The bill is sponsored by Kansas City State Representative Greg Razer, who is gay. Razer’s legislation would prohibit discrimination based upon a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including unlawful housing practices.

