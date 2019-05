05-06-2019

A pedestrian is badly hurt in a crash on a south Columbia street. Police say Randall Siddens yesterday (sun) morning was picking up traffic cones placed on Grindstone near Old Highway 63 during an earlier event. A police car with flashing lights was behind him. Regine McCracken’s car swerved across a lane of traffic, hit Siddens and another pedestrian, crashed into another car, and caught fire. Siddens has serious injuries. Everyone else should be ok. No word on possible charges yet.