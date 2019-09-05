A runaway inmate forces school lockdowns

05-09-2019

An inmate gets loose and steals a deputy’s car while being transferred back to jail, causing multiple schools in Randolph County to warn its students.

ABC17 News reports a Chariton County deputy was taking the inmate back to Keytesville after receiving medical treatment in Randolph County. The inmate apparently escaped, then got the deputy’s truck and a gun before taking off.

It sparked a half-hour long chase that ended when the inmate crashed the car in the Clifton Hills area near Highway 24 between Moberly and Salisbury and was arrested there.

The Westran School District in Huntsville went into lockdown for almost an hour while the inmate was on the loose, and Moberly Area Community College warned students of the threat.

No names released yet. The officer suffered minor injuries.