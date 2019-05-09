Your drive to Omaha just got shorter!

05-09-2019

(MissouriNet) — Interstate 29 re-opened north of St. Joseph today after Iowa highway officials cleared enough debris and made enough patches to flood damaged pavement to make the interstate functional across the state line.

Assistant Maintenance and Traffic Engineer Jennifer Sardigal with the Missouri Department of Transportation says Missouri closed the interstate at Highway 71 when floodwaters made I-29 impassable in southwest Iowa. . .

But now, the 12-Thousand or so cars and trucks which travel I-29 through northwest Missouri daily do have somewhere to go.