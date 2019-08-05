Former Lincoln Foundation sues university

05-08-2019

KMIZ– JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A not-for-profit organization sued Lincoln University on Monday, seeking to recover its documents and assets including more than $667,000.

ABC-17 reports the suit was filed by the 62nd and 65th Regiments Legacy Foundation, formerly known as the Lincoln University Foundation, after the university abruptly scuttled an agreement between the two in February.

In the lawsuit the foundation accused the university of a breach of its agreements “with the Foundation and its donors” and dealing in bad faith.

Lincoln University officials cited a desire for the school to take on fundraising duties itself when they ended their relationship with the foundation in February. Foundation leaders responded by renaming the group and saying the university had kept the organization’s funds and records.