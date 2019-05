Governor says the state is pitching in with the tornado damage

05-24-2019

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson says the state will use all of its resources possible to help with storm recovery. Three people have been confirmed dead in southwest Missouri’s Golden City from a tornado. The governor says state officials continue to assess the needs of Missouri communities.

Twenty injured people have been reported in Jefferson City. Parson says he’ll call out the National Guard if they’re needed.