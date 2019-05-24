JCMO tornado confirmed as EF-3 .. packing 150-mph winds

05-24-2019

The curfew ended at 5:00 this (fri) morning in the part of Jefferson City badly damaged by late Wednesday’s tornado. Authorities are still reporting no fatalities at the capital or in Eldon. Dozens are hurt. More than 12-hundred Ameren Missouri customers were still without power as of early this morning. About two hundred of the utility’s poles snapped during the storm. Three Rivers Electric Co-op reported more than a thousand outages too. You can call 2-1-1 to volunteer or donate thru United Way. Go to Red Cross dot org for info on how to give through that organization. Officials are taking tree limb and brush debris from 8 to 6 today (fri) through the weekend at the facility on North Shamrock Road in Jefferson City. Reach out to Republic Services at the Moreau (MORE-oh) River Access for other debris removal.

The National Weather Service says the tornado hit an EF-3 level at one point. It packed 160 mile an hour winds, and was 15 football fields wide.