Governor weighs in on potential for St. Louis Planned Parenthood to be forced to close

05-30-2019

(MissouriNet) — Planned Parenthood will appear in Court in STL today to ask for a temporary restraining order against the state. Governor Parson says that should not apply in this case. He says they haven’t been operating in a safe manner.

Parson and state health officials say that the Planned Parenthood services in St Louis have had a year to prepare for license renewal and that contracted doctors for the clinic have refused to be interviewed about violations.