Columbia victim dies in house explosion

05-30-2019


One man has died after an explosion and fire at a Columbia home off Old Highway 63.
Columbia fire officials started getting calls about several small explosions at the home a little after 9 a.m. Wednesday on Southwood Dr. close to Old 63, south of Broadway.
Wednesday afternoon, authorities found the body of 59-year-old Brian Keeney in the home’s debris.
No word yet on how the fire started. The home is a total loss.

