JCMO kid goes above and beyond for tornado victims

05-29-2019


Garrett Sommerer joined us on the KWOS Morning Show. He raised hundreds for tornado victims by selling lemonade. He says he’s planning to sell more Friday. What an example about how all of us can make a difference in someone else’s life!

