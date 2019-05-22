Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
KWOS John Marsh

Missouri River set to top the JCMO levee

05-22-2019


Several low-lying roads are now closed due to flooding, including Highway 94 west of Portland. The Missouri River at Jefferson City is set to hit major flood stage overnight at 32.7 feet , two and a half feet over the levee. Glasgow crosses into major Missouri River flood territory this (wed) morning, on the way to a top-five all-time crest. More rain is in the forecast, starting tonight (wed). The Salute to Veterans Airshow is canceled over Memorial Day weekend, because of flooding near the Jefferson City airport. Governor Parson has declared a state of emergency.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer