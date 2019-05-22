Missouri River set to top the JCMO levee

05-22-2019

Several low-lying roads are now closed due to flooding, including Highway 94 west of Portland. The Missouri River at Jefferson City is set to hit major flood stage overnight at 32.7 feet , two and a half feet over the levee. Glasgow crosses into major Missouri River flood territory this (wed) morning, on the way to a top-five all-time crest. More rain is in the forecast, starting tonight (wed). The Salute to Veterans Airshow is canceled over Memorial Day weekend, because of flooding near the Jefferson City airport. Governor Parson has declared a state of emergency.