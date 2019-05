05-08-2019

(MissouriNet) — A flash flood WATCH is in effect for parts of central and southwest Missouri, through Thursday morning. Meteorologist Jason Schaumann says Jefferson City, Columbia, and Sedalia are in the watch area. Schaumann says an additional one to three inches of rainfall is expected in the watch area, where the ground is already saturated:

Schaumann says several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to move through. He also reminds you to NEVER drive through a flooded roadway.