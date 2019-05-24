Task Force 1 crews get a handle on measuring JCMO destruction

05-24-2019

(AP) A specialized task force says 11 structures were destroyed and 157 were damaged by a tornado that hit Jefferson City.

Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to the state’s capital city after the tornado on Wednesday night. Members worked through a 3-square-mile area that took the brunt of the damage.

The State Emergency Management Agency activated the team at the request of the Jefferson City Fire Department. The team members include disaster search and rescue specialists, engineers, canines, paramedics and other specialists.

The teams found 1005 structures with no damage, 157 damaged structures, 55 failed structures and 11 structures completely destroyed.

About two dozen people were injured during the tornado, but no fatalities were reported.