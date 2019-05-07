Will the corner store stock medical marijuana?

05-07-2019

Are medical marijuana retailers going to pop up on every street corner in Jefferson City? The Council is now sorting out the rules for where those ‘dispensaries’ and growing operations can go … Here’s Councilman Dave Kemna …

Other questions surround where Missouri medical marijuana card holders will be allowed to ‘grow their own’ at home. State government expects up to 180,000 people will apply for medical marijuana cards.

Arizona, with a population slightly larger than Missouri, issued 190,000 cards once medical marijuana was approved there.