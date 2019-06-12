Floodwaters force some road repairs along Highway – 50 Expressway

06-12-2019

The river flooding continues to cause headaches along the backwaters in Jefferson City. Mo-Dot crews will shut down one westbound lane of Highway – 50 near Capital Plaza Hotel for a couple hours this morning. They’re repairing the shoulder that was damaged by the high water. They won’t start the work until after the morning rush. The river stands at a little over 31 – feet in Jefferson City. It’s not predicted to go back below flood stage until the end of next week.