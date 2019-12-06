Jay Ashcroft stands firm on abortion vote

06-12-2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s top election official has rejected a third petition for a public vote on a new law banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft acted Tuesday. Last week he rejected two similar petitions for a referendum on the law. The ACLU of Missouri and a wealthy Republican businessman filed the petitions and are suing in an attempt to force Ashcroft to approve their petitions.