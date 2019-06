06-19-2019

Crews are now in the middle of the messy, smelly clean up at Jefferson City’s Memorial Airport. While water still sits on the runways, crews are ripping studs and drywall out of the terminal and the hangers. The floodwaters were up to almost four feet in some buildings. Repairs to navigational aids and runway light that were under water may take a while longer to repair before the airport can reopen.