Jefferson City teacher dies after being hit by car in Columbia

06-03-2019

(KMIZ) — COLUMBIA, Mo. – A Jefferson City teacher is dead and another woman has life-threatening injuries. The two women were hit just after midnight Saturday on Ash Street near Eighth Street by a vehicle.

Columbia police said Patricia F. Beasley, 25, and Katie S. Paul, 25, were walking north on Eighth and crossing Ash when they were hit by a vehicle, driven by Kelsey T. Stephens, 25.

Beasley and Paul were taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Paul died shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. She taught fourth grade at Moreau Heights. Beasley was in critical condition Sunday morning.