Rollin’ on / with the river!

06-04-2019

A wet forecast does not look like it’s going to help with flood recovery. Mid-Missouri has storm chances in the forecast every day from now until Monday. The Missouri River at Jefferson City is at 33 feet, and is expected to stay above major flood stage until Friday for now. Commercial traffic is now closed on the river from Kansas City to Saint Louis. Hundreds of roads are still closed. Sandbaggers in river towns like Rocheport yesterday (mon) raced to build up a barrier to keep the water away.

