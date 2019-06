06-07-2019

Trouble at another mid-Missouri levee. Officials say the Steedman levee in southern Callaway County over-topped early yesterday (thur). Parts of towns like Mokane were already underwater. Sandbag walls are up to hopefully prevent more damage in other river towns like Hartsburg and Rocheport. Governor Parson has asked FEMA to help with damage assessments in about half of Missouri’s counties, including Cole and Chariton.