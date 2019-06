06-25-2019

All the clean – up work at Jefferson City’s Memorial Airport may have been a little premature. The river could top the levee again by mid – week …

The city’s Britt Smith says they had crews from Cole County Public Works, Mo-Dot and even the City of Columbia helping them clean mud off the runways.

But now the prediction is for the Missouri River to go back into major flood stage at 30 – feet by Wednesday. That would potentially flood the airport.