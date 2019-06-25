Listen to KWOS Live
Missouri asks for 2nd disaster request from FEMA

06-25-2019


(A-P) — Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is requesting another federal disaster declaration to help after flooding, tornadoes and severe storms hit the state. Kehoe sent the request on behalf of Gov. Mike Parson, who is on vacation. Missouri is asking for individual assistance in more than 40 counties. If granted, a federal declaration would give residents in those counties access to federal help with temporary housing, home repairs, and other expenses.

