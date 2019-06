06-11-2019

If you’ve driven by the Missouri Special Olympics Training for Life campus, then you’ve seen all the damage the tornado did to the one – year old building. Part of the gym roof is gone along with most of the building’s windows. But Gary Wilbers says they’re ready to rebuild …

x260611

The 160 – mile per hour winds tore up about half of the turf on the new athletic field. Director Susan Stegeman vows to have the campus back in operation in time for the fall games in October.