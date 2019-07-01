Body of Eugene drowning victim recovered

07-01-2019

Authorities have found the body of a Eugene man after a boat accident on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Patrol says two boats crashed into each other Saturday night on the Osage Arm. Divers found the body of 39-year-old Jason Russell yesterday (sun) afternoon. The driver of the upstream boat, Iowa native Kelly Wise, has been arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. Nathan Sneller of Jefferson City was on the downstream boat, and has serious injuries. Four others were also hurt.