07-19-2019

(AP) — A judge has set a $100,000 bond for a Missouri truck driver facing felony charges for a highway construction zone crash in Indianapolis that killed a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters. Prosecutors on Thursday filed three counts of reckless homicide against 57-year-old Bruce Pollard, of Sturgeon, Missouri. Police say he was going 65 mph when he hit the first of several vehicles slowed on Interstate 465 Sunday.