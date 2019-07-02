Three face theft and other charges in Callaway County

07-02-2019

Three people have been arrested in connection with a string of thefts in Callaway County.

Deputies searched a home on County Road 204 west of Fulton on Saturday morning. They say they found several items that had been stolen from the Fulton, Kingdom City, and Millersburg areas. They also allegedly found several drug-related items, including meth.

The three people arrested on felony charges are: Timothy Rice, 35, of Fulton; Crystal Jones, 44, of Fulton; and Mary Eells, 30, of Fulton.