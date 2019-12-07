Woman charged in child abduction

07-12-2019

A Boone County woman accused of abducting her child is back in mid-Missouri. Jillanne Pagano, 25, was booked into Boone County Jail on Wednesday.

The Rocheport woman is accused of taking her daughter to North Carolina and not letting the child’s father, Tyler Bozeman, know where they were for years.

Bozeman’s lawyers say the girl, who turns six on July 18, is now with her father.

Pagano’s mom and sister, Valerie and Julianna Pagano, are facing felony charges for allegedly hindering prosecution. Court documents say they were not helpful when authorities asked them where Jillanne and her daughter were.