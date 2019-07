07-12-2019

Are you ready to pack up the family and head out of state to get a better deal on your state income taxes? The Missouri Budget Project’s Tom Kruckemeyer doesn’t think so …

Kruckemeyer, a former state government chief economist, says he’s heard those who claim the differential between Missouri and some surrounding states could make it work. But he says the amount you could save wouldn’t cover moving or relocation expenses, much less uprooting your family.