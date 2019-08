08-01-2019

You’ve heard them say: ‘From rescue to recovery’. The rebuilding process will be a long one for Jefferson City businesses hit hard by the tornado. Quinten Rice’s ‘Avenue HQ’ on Capitol Avenue was all but destroyed …

Rice says he’s waiting on structural engineers and his insurance company to decide what will be covered. Then he and his partner will go ahead with restoring the music venue and networking space or begin the hunt for another place.