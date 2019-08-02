Amber Alert cancelled for pregnant mom and son

08-02-2019

Update: Alison and Dominque Summerford were found and the Amber Alert was canceled. Now her underage brother is charged with filing a false police report.

Original Post: An amber alert has been issued in Maries County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they are looking for a 10 month old baby named Dominque Summerford and his mother, Alison Summerford.

Alison is 22 and is five months pregnant.

They were allegedly abducted at gunpoint on County Road 213 on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is unknown at this time but was described as being a white or Hispanic male with black hair and black beard. The suspect was also seen wearing a t-shirt with a dragon and driving a dark-colored GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck. It was last seen heading toward Vienna with four tires in the truck bed, authorities said.