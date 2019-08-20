Listen to KWOS Live
A Mid-Missouri hospital parts ways with BJC

08-20-2019


Boone Hospital plans to go it alone next year. Trustees said yesterday (mon) they will operate Boone as an independent hospital, when the management deal with BJC Healthcare at the end of 2020. They say staying independent instead of going with another national healthcare provider will give Boone local decision-making authority, and more flexibility. Also yesterday (mon), Boone board of trustees chair Brian Neuner said he will step down. Former Columbia mayor Bob McDavid will take his place for the rest of Neuner’s term, until next April.

 

