Ashland man faces child sex charges

08-14-2019


An Ashland man has turned himself in on child rape charges. Christian Wynn will probably be in jail until his next hearing in three weeks. He is accused of having sex with someone younger than 14 years old in Boone County between 2015 and this June.

 

