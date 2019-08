08-19-2019

Did you know that you can get a tax break on your new car if you trade in your old one? Lawmakers could revisit that bill if and when they return for a special session next month. Cole County Rep. Rudy Veit says the Governor is eyeing that measure since the State Supreme Court tweaked the law …

Veit would also like to reintroduce his bill that sought to get state land for a Mid-Missouri river port downstream from Jefferson City. That measure failed during the session.