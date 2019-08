08-20-2019

Get caught with marijuana in Jefferson City and you might not have to go before the judge at the courthouse any more. City Prosecutor Gaylin Carver says the county prosecutor is directing more of those minor cases to her courtroom …

Carver expects she’ll start seeing more stealing and other minor cases being assigned to her office. She’s also allowing some first time pot possession offenders to attend marijuana awareness class instead of having to pay a fine.