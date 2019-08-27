Schools back in session – kids all okay after Wardsville bus mishap

08-27-2019

It’s back to school in Jefferson City. And students and families will have to deal with new start times. Jefferson City elementary schools now start at 7:45 .. middle schools begin class at 8:50 and both high schools will start at 8:40. This is also the first day of class for students at the new Capital City High School.

Students are okay after a car backs into their Blair Oaks school bus. No one was hurt when the car hit the Wardsville bus yesterday afternoon. 16 – children and driver were on the bus.