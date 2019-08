08-27-2019

Callaway County authorities are now looking for help identifying a man whose body was found in the Missouri River months ago. That body was already pretty decomposed when it turned up near Tebbetts in May. Medical examiners have not had any luck figuring out who the man is yet. Investigators say the man has a tattoo on his right chest with the words “J DIDDY” and “J DAWG”. Call police with any info.