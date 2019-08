08-12-2019

A violent Sunday in Jefferson City. Police say a fight led to gunshots on East Miller Street yesterday (sun) afternoon. A 20-year-old was shot, and has serious injuries. Officers arrested an 18-year-old. At about the same time, investigators say a man was stabbed by his estranged wife on Cherry Street. He lost a lot of blood, and was taken to a Columbia hospital. The wife says she acted in self-defense. She was arrested though on a second degree domestic assault charge.