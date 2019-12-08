A deadly weekend at the Lake

08-12-2019

A Saint Louis man has died on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Patrol says Thomas Moore was on a jet ski riding behind a boat on the Big Niangua arm of the lake Saturday evening. A relative looked back from the boat, and spotted Moore face-down in the water. He was 59 years old. A woman from Scott Air Force Base in Illinois has serious injuries after an accident Saturday afternoon. Troopers say Ashley Watschinger was the passenger on a jet ski that turned in front of a pontoon boat on the main channel near Spring Cove. She was flown to a Columbia hospital.