Two women hurt in Mid-Mo car crashes

Two women have serious injuries after separate mid-Missouri crashes over the weekend. Troopers say Melissa Love of Fulton fell asleep while driving her van on Highway 50 east of Jefferson City near Loose Creek early yesterday (sun). The van went down an embankment and hit several trees. The other accident happened Saturday morning. Troopers say Doris Mayuiers tried to drive across Highway 63 at Peabody Road north of Columbia. She pulled in front of another car though, and it hit her. Myers was badly hurt. The two people in the other car have moderate injuries.