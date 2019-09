09-10-2019

The smart money says your representatives and senators won’t spend much time in Jefferson City for this month’s special and veto sessions. Cole County Rep. Rudy Veit says they’ll focus on the bill that limits how many cars you can trade in to get a sales tax break on a new one …

Veit doesn’t think any of Governor Parson six vetoes will be overridden. Lawmakers are back for the special session and will start the veto session Wednesday.