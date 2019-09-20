Columbia councilman asked to resign

09-20-2019

Ian Thomas has confirmed Mayor Brian Treece has asked him to resign from the Columbia City Council. The Missourian first reported the story. Thomas is facing a misdemeanor charge, after offering his vote on a development if the developer put money toward affordable housing in town. Thomas has apologized and reported himself to the Missouri Ethics Commission. But he’s pleading not guilty to the criminal charge. Thomas says he’s considering the request to resign, but he needs to talk with constituents first.