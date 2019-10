09-30-2019

(MissouriNet) — Missouri’s governor says a 350-million dollar bridge bonding plan highlights the importance of working with the state Legislature and the federal government on transportation. Governor Mike Parson looked at a deteriorating I-44 bridge near Joplin.

The I-44 bridge over Shoal Creek near Joplin was built in 1956. Lawmakers this year approved the governor’s bridge bonding plan, which is aimed at repairing or replacing 250 deteriorating bridges.