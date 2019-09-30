War of words over potential Trump impeachment continues

09-30-2019

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s allies are struggling over how he should respond as Democrats drive toward impeachment. The jockeying broke into the open Sunday on the talk-show circuit, with a parade of Republicans erupting into a surge of second-guessing and charges of deep-state operatives and conspiracy theories. The mixed messaging reflects the difficulty that Republicans are having defending the president against documents released by the White House that feature Trump’s own words and actions.