Human remains found in Columbia landfill

09-19-2019

Searchers in Columbia’s landfill found human remains yesterday (wed), as they looked for the body of Megan Shultz. Those remains were turned over to medical examiners, who will now try to confirm it is Shultz. She’s the Columbia woman who went missing in 2006. Wisconsin police say her husband, Keith Comfort, admitted last month that he killed Shultz and put her in a city dumpster. Detectives and solid waste crews have been searching for the remains in the landfill for a little more than a week.