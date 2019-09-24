Mike Kehoe will run for Lt. Governor

09-24-2019

(MissouriNet) — Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is emphasizing life issues, in his campaign. The Jefferson City Republican announced Monday (last) night that he’s seeking a four-year term in 2020. Kehoe spoke to a few hundred supporters at Memorial Park, emphasizing family and Christian values. Governor Mike Parson, who appointed Kehoe to the post in June 2018, joined the lieutenant governor on-stage. Kehoe served as the Senate Majority Leader from 2016-2018.