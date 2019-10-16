Governor issues executive order on vaping danger

10-16-2019

Governor Parson today (tue) signed an executive order telling state agencies to start a campaign to let kids know that vaping is dangerous. Missouri health officials say youth vaping has spiked the past couple years, and most of the vaping illnesses reported so far are for 15-to-24-year-olds. Parson has ordered state agencies to develop the “Clear the Air” campaign within 30 days. The state is reporting 23 vaping-related illnesses. One middle-aged man in Saint Louis reportedly died from it. Most of those illnesses are with people using illegal T-H-C cartridges.